First Look: A 13-year-old entrepreneur impresses Marcus Lemonis with his cookie company

A cookie company owned by a 13-year-old entrepreneur and his mother faces serious growing pains. Cory's mother struggles to trust anyone and is resistant to change. This has led to missed opportunities in recipe development and retail expansion. If Marcus can't get this young CEO up to speed and earn his mother's trust, this cookie company will crumble.

About "The Profit"

When Marcus Lemonis isn't running his multi-billion dollar company, Camping World, he goes on the hunt for struggling businesses that are desperate for cash and ripe for a deal. In each one-hour episode of The Profit, Lemonis makes an offer that's impossible to refuse; his cash for a piece of the business and a percentage of the profits. And once inside these companies, he'll do almost anything to save the business and make himself a profit; even if it means firing the president, promoting the secretary or doing the work himself.