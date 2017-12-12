    ×

    Markets

    Coinbase suspends ethereum buys and sells twice in one day

    • Coinbase temporarily disables ethereum buys and sells twice on Tuesday as the digital currency soars to record highs.
    • Coinbase is the leading U.S. platform for buying and selling major cryptocurrencies, and said earlier that litecoin buys and sells were temporarily disabled.
    • Earlier, a spokesperson for Coinbase said in a statement that "the site is seeing high traffic volume at the moment and some users may be experiencing intermittent service outages."
    Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum.
    Adam Jeffery | CNBC
    Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum.

    Coinbase, the leading U.S. platform for buying and selling major digital currencies, said twice on Tuesday that transactions in ethereum were "temporarily disabled."

    In the morning New York time, Coinbase said buys and sells of ethereum and litecoin were temporarily disabled. That issue was resolved around noon ET. But by 2:04 p.m., Coinbase said on its status website that ethereum buys and sells were temporarily disabled again, before resolving the problem within 45 minutes.

    The company did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment on the latest halt in transactions. Earlier, a spokesperson for Coinbase said in a statement that "the site is seeing high traffic volume at the moment and some users may be experiencing intermittent service outages."

    Coinbase's GDAX exchange website also said there is a "partially degraded service," as of 2:38 p.m.

    Ethereum surged Tuesday to a record high of $637.32, according to CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin climbed more than 4.5 percent to $17,477, according to CoinDesk.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    Bitcoin/USD
    ---
    Ether/USD
    ---