Why this luxury apparel retailer wants to be the Spotify of fashion

Online fashion retailer Farfetch has been attracting attention this year.

In August, founder Jose Neves said a New York floatation was the "next logical stage" for the company, with a valuation rumored to be $5 billion, and in February it made headlines when Natalie Massenet joined as non-executive co-chair.

Massenet founded rival Net-A-Porter in 2000 and sold her stake in it to Richemont for an estimated £50 million ($66.8 million) in 2010, before it merged with Italian website Yoox in 2015.

And Farfetch's future success may be down to how it recommends products to shoppers. Chief Marketing Officer John Veichmanis said he takes inspiration from how Spotify recommends music to listeners when thinking about the best ways to promote the platform.

Speaking to CNBC, Veichmanis said he would like people to be able to discover up-and-coming designers via a similar type of algorithm. "Music is very similar, it is very personal. I love Spotify because it introduces me to loads of artists I would never have listened to and I suppose that's where I take our inspiration from," he said.

"If you look at music, someone can sit in their bedroom now, create an amazing track and distribute it themselves, and I think that has to come to the luxury (fashion) space as well."