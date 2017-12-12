‘Qatar has been a problem for the United States for over a decade’: Former US defense secretary

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates said Tuesday that the United States experienced the same "problems" with Qatar a decade ago that its Gulf neighbors are going through now.

The most powerful countries in the region began an economic blockade of Qatar, who they accuse of sponsoring terrorism and destablizing the region, in June.

Gates told CNBC that the George W. Bush administration had issues with what Al Jazeera, the award-winning news TV network owned by the Qatari government, was broadcasting.

"One of the first trips that President George W. Bush asked me to take when I became secretary (of defense) over a decade ago was to go to Qatar, go to Doha and talk to the Emir about all of the problems we were having with Qatar," he said.

"Even a decade ago, we had problems with what they were putting on Al Jazeera — they were giving an opportunity for those we were fighting in Iraq to propagandize over Al Jazeera, they would publicize American soldiers being killed, there was a problem with terrorist funding," he said.

"So many of the same concerns that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are raising today were actually a problem more than ten years ago."