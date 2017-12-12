France's Unibail-Rodamco has agreed to buy shopping mall owner Westfield Corp. for $15.7 billion, in what would be the biggest takeover of an Australian company on record.

The deal accelerates consolidation of the global retail property sector as it grapples with challenges from online retailers led by Amazon.com. It comes on the heels of world No. 2 retail real estate investment trust GGP's rejection of a $14.8 billion offer from Brookfield Property for the two-thirds it did not already own.

Westfield, which owns and operates 35 shopping centers in the United States and United Kingdom valued at $32 billion, said the transaction was "highly compelling" for Westfield and Unibail-Rodamco's shareholders.

"Unibail-Rodamco's track record makes it the natural home for the legacy of Westfield's brand and business," Westfield Chairman and co-founder Frank Lowy said in a statement.

Unibail-Rodamco said Westfield shareholders would receive a combination of cash and shares, valuing Westfield at $7.55, or A$10.01 a share, an 18 percent premium to Westfield's last trade.

Including debt, the deal would be worth $24.7 billion.

Unibail-Rodamco said the deal would create a global property leader with $72 billion of gross market value in 27 retail markets. It will rebadge its malls with the red Westfield logo.