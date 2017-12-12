Here's how the Alabama special election is stacking up against contests that have been playing out all year

Those broad contours match the stories that have played out in special elections all year. With many voters irate about Trump's performance in the White House, Democratic candidates have consistently done better than in pre-Trump elections. Republicans, benefiting from friendly red-state venues for those contests, have won most of them anyway.

It happened in Kansas and Montana, where races to fill the House seats of Republicans appointed to Trump's Cabinet ended with closer-than-expected GOP victories. It happened in Georgia, where a surge of campaign cash and volunteers behind Democrat Jon Ossoff — layered by disaffection with Trump among college-educated swing voters — couldn't overcome traditional Republican support for Karen Handel in a suburban Atlanta district.

The pattern was broken last month in Virginia, where the swelling ranks of college-educated suburbanites and minorities in the Washington, D.C., suburbs have made the state a closely contested battleground. There, Democrat Ralph Northam won comfortably over Trump-backed Republican Ed Gillespie. Northam's party also scored big gains in the state Legislature.

Alabama poses a confounding test because the circumstances are so extreme.

The state ranks among the most conservative in the nation. The last Democrat elected to the Senate here was Richard Shelby in 1992; he switched parties and became a Republican thereafter. Trump defeated Hillary Clinton here by nearly a 2-to-1 margin.

The allegations against Moore — charges that he molested a 14-year-old and dated other teenage girls as a man in his 30s — are about as damning as allegations against a candidate can get. The charges have turned a significant chunk of upscale, better-educated voters, especially women, against him in suburbs around Birmingham and other urban areas.