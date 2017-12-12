Here's how the Alabama special election is stacking up against contests that have been playing out all year

Today's unpredictable special election for the U.S. Senate in Alabama highlights the two central dynamics of 2017 politics: surging Democratic energy and steadfast loyalty among the president's hardcore supporters.
What propels Democrat Doug Jones — in a state where his party hasn't won a Senate race in a quarter century — is renewed energy among Democratic voters who were irate about President Donald Trump long before allegations surfaced of child molestation by Jones' Republican opponent. Democratic enthusiasm fueled the 10-percentage-point lead that Fox News pollsters measured for Jones in its pre-election survey.
Yet, what keeps Republican Roy Moore a narrow favorite in the race is the staunch loyalty of core GOP conservatives — not only to the candidate but to the president, who has endorsed Moore. Though their ranks have shrunk as both men struggle with self-inflicted wounds, in a state as conservative as Alabama even a diminished and dispirited base could be enough to win.