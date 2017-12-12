Rand Paul says he cannot vote to add more to ‘massive’ US debt with spending bill 12 Mins Ago | 01:42

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said on Tuesday that he "cannot in good conscience vote to add more to the already massive $20 trillion debt."

The lawmaker wrote in a post on Twitter that "I promised Kentucky to vote against reckless, deficit spending and I will do just that."

Paul's tweet didn't suggest that he would oppose the GOP tax bill due to deficit concerns.

The lawmaker clarified in a follow up tweet that tax cuts "are never the problem."

Senators voted on Thursday to approve a two-week spending bill that averted a government shut down.

It is unclear how Paul's stance will affect negotiations to keep the government running beyond Dec. 22. The temporary spending bill that passed Thursday went through overwhelmingly, with 81 voting in support.