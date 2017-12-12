Watch: Paul Ryan and House GOP leaders speak amid tax reform push

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

House Republicans hold a news conference Tuesday as the party continues its push to overhaul the American tax system.

House and Senate lawmakers are working to reconcile the separate tax plans they approved. The chambers hope to pass a joint tax bill before Christmas.

Aside from tax reform, House Speaker Paul Ryan and other leaders could get asked about a possible funding deal to avert a government shutdown, sexual harassment allegations in Congress and Democratic calls to investigate President Donald Trump for sexual misconduct.