Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: PIR, NDSN & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Wednesday:

Pier 1 Imports stock plunged more than 24 percent in after-hours trading. The furnishings and decor retailer reported missed third-quarter earnings expectations by 2 cents and offered weak fourth quarter revenue and earnings guidance.

Nordson stock jumped close to 10 percent in after hours trading. The industrial equipment manufacturer reported earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations. Nordson also forecast strong results for the first quarter of fiscal 2018, anticipating 30 to 34 percent sales growth year-over-year.

Shares of ABM Industries lost more than 9 percent in the extended session, after reporting mixed earnings and revenue. The New York-based facility management provider beat on revenue, but missed analyst expectations on earnings by about 12 cents. ABM also posted disappointing fourth quarter earnings guidance.

Bandwidth shares soared 10 percent in the extended session, on relatively low volume. In its first financial report since a Nov. 10 public offering, the cloud computing operator beat Wall Street expectations on earnings and revenue. Bandwidth also posted optimistic guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year.