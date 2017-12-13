The Amazon Echo now lets you play Spotify across all of your Echos

The Amazon Echo now allows users play Spotify and SiriusXM on different Echos around their homes.

Amazon rolled out the multi-room music feature earlier this year, which lets users play the same song on different Echo units placed around their homes. That feature was limited to Amazon Music Unlimited, TuneIn, iHeartRadio and Pandora, however. Which means it wasn't as capable as the Google Home or Sonos speakers for folks who subscribe to Spotify.

Users will simply need to say, "Alexa, play music everywhere" to play music from the default service they've selected. They can also ask Alexa to play music on select Echo units in specific rooms, like the dining room and living room, for example.

Amazon said the feature is limited to select countries, however, including the United States, UK, Cananda, Germany and Ireland. SiriusXM multi-room support only works in the US.