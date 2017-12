While politics and individual stock news may move markets somewhat during today's session, investors will be placing most of their attention on a rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve, due out at 2 p.m. ET.

Market-watchers expect the U.S. central bank to raise rates for one last time this year during its December meeting, after it announced in October that despite inflation, a rate hike was all but certain.

Traders will be paying close attention to what the Fed will say in regards to tax reform and the state of the U.S. economy.

The session also marks one of Fed Chair Janet Yellen's final policy decisions before she hands over leadership to incoming Fed Chair Jerome Powell in February.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard will be at Rochester, New York, speaking at the Awards Ceremony for Workforce Development Video Campaign.

Elsewhere in data, consumer price index (CPI) figures are set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.