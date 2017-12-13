Middle class, wealthy and small business will all trail corporations in tax reform benefit: CFOs

The CNBC Global CFO Council represents some of the largest public and private companies in the world, collectively managing more than $4 trillion in market capitalization across a wide variety of sectors.

The survey was conducted from Dec. 6 to Dec. 13, 2017. Among the 45 North American based members of CNBC's Global CFO Council, 24 responded to the survey.

The latest version of the tax reform bill may push up the corporate rate to 21 percent (from a proposed 20 percent), according to a CNBC report on Tuesday afternoon. But that would still be lower than the 22 percent some had been arguing was the best way to deal with deficit concerns, and it would go into effect in 2018 rather than be put off for another year.

The tax break for pass-through businesses, used by a majority of firms that are not large corporations — which allows them to shield a percentage of business income from taxation — had been increased from 17 percent to 23 percent in the Senate version. In the latest compromise it would be taken back down to 20 percent, according to CNBC sources, though the negotiations are ongoing.