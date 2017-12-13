Middle class, wealthy and small business will all trail corporations in tax reform benefit: CFOs

CFOs at some of the biggest corporations in North America are straight shooters when it comes to the GOP tax reform plan: It will benefit them the most if it becomes law, they say. That's according to a new CNBC Global CFO Council survey.
Exactly half of CFOs (50 percent) told CNBC that large firms will benefit the most, and that represented a wide margin over any other group. Second among respondent choices was the middle class, which 12.5 percent of CFOs said would benefit the most from tax reform. Only 8 percent said wealthy individuals or small business would see the greatest benefit.