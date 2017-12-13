ECB set to lift its growth outlook as massive bond-buying slowly winds down

The European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to raise its growth forecasts when it meets Thursday, as the fragile economic recovery in the region slowly gathers pace.

This will be President Mario Draghi's last press conference before the holiday season, but the Italian economist has given away most of his presents early this year.

At the last meeting, he revealed the big roadmap for the ECB's monetary policy until September 2018. This week, he'll likely speak on an upward revision of the ECB's growth outlook. But more details on how the ECB plans to unwind its QE (quantitative easing) program will likely be scarce, and won't be expected in full until June or July.

"We expect Draghi to reconfirm the main messages from the October meeting," said Carsten Brzeski chief economist for Germany and Austria with ING Diba, in a research note.

"With some upward revision for euro zone growth for this year and next, the ECB should join the growing choir of euro zone optimists," he added.