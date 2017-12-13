Former Vice President Joe Biden consoled Meghan McCain during a Wednesday episode of ABC's "The View" after she mentioned that her father Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., was diagnosed several months ago with the same brain cancer that Biden's son Beau died from in 2015.

"There's a lot of hope for you," Biden told her, as she started to tear up.

Biden and McCain have been longtime political rivals, but also good friends on a personal basis. "Her dad is one of my best friends," Biden said on "The View." In July, following McCain's cancer diagnosis, Biden wrote that he and McCain had been friends for 40 years.

"He is strong – and he will beat this," Biden wrote.

"We are like two brothers who were somehow raised by different fathers or something because of our points of view," Biden told McCain Wednesday.

Following the interview, John McCain thanked Biden on Twitter, saying his former Senate colleague was a "source of strength for my own family."

Watch the full interview at ABC News.