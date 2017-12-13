Massachusetts regulator lists 7 dangers with bitcoin, calls it potentially ‘worthless’

Massachusetts' top securities regulator warned about bitcoin Wednesday, listing seven reasons the volatile cryptocurrency could be just another "worthless product."

William Galvin, secretary of the commonwealth, warned investors not to be blinded by the recent Cboe bitcoin futures launch and said people should be aware of "inherent risks" of investing in bitcoin.

"Bitcoin is just the latest in a history of speculative bubbles that most often burst, leaving the average investors with a worthless product," Galvin said. "Going back to the 1600s with tulip mania to the present Bitcoin craze, chasing the next best thing will, more often than not, end in disaster for the average investor."

The statement said that because trading on the Cboe gives bitcoin an air of legitimacy, investors must be aware of the inherent risks of investing in bitcoin and the fraudulent schemes associated with it.

Cboe bitcoin futures fell 2.7 percent Wednesday to trade at $17,530.

Galvin's comment comes just days after U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton warned investors against putting money into cryptocurrencies.

Here is the full Galvin statement: