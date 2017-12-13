    ×

    Bitcoin

    Overstock.com shares spike after blockchain unit announces for-profit property registry

    Boxes sit stacked inside a United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) truck in the shipping area at the Overstock.com Inc. distribution center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
    Ken James | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Boxes sit stacked inside a United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) truck in the shipping area at the Overstock.com Inc. distribution center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

    Shares of Overstock.com surged Wednesday after the CEO announced a joint venture for a global property registry based on bitcoin's blockchain technology.

    Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne and the company's blockchain-focused subsidiary Medici Ventures are partnering with well-known Peruvian economist Hernando de Soto to establish the for-profit venture called De Soto.

    An earlier report said the venture would be non-profit, but a company spokesperson confirmed to CNBC that the venture will be for profit.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    OSTK
    ---