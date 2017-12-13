UAE oil giant must build regional 'credibility' ahead of Saudi Aramco IPO next year

ADNOC announced it would sell the 10 percent stake in its distribution unit in November and has raised $851 million, according to Reuters. The company had initially planned to sell as much as a 20 percent stake, however, and had lowered the top end of its offer price.

On Wednesday, shares of ADNOC Distribution rose sharply at the open, trading at 2.9 dirhams (0.79 cents) shortly after the bell versus an IPO price of 2.50 dirhams per share.



ADNOC's fuel-distribution IPO is set to become the first of many in the Middle East as companies based in Abu Dhabi and other Gulf states are privatizing energy assets in order to compete in an era of cheap crude. Wednesday's price surge won't go unnoticed among investors eagerly awaiting the listing of state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco in 2018. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said last year that Aramco is worth at least $2 trillion.



ADNOC has been in the midst of a major restructuring since Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber was appointed as the company's chief executive in 2016. The oil industry has been forced to cut costs and search for ways to boost efficiency since the price of oil collapsed from nearly $120 a barrel in June 2014. The sharp drop in prices was caused by weak demand, a strong dollar and booming U.S. shale production.



ADNOC produces around 3 million barrels of oil per day, accounting for approximately 3 percent of global production. The UAE-based firm also produces almost 10 billion cubic feet of raw gas per day, meaning it is one of the leading energy producers in the world.



—CNBC's Holly Ellyatt and Reuters contributed to this report.