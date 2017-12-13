USA Today's editorial board blasted President Donald Trump on Wednesday, writing that his "uniquely awful" character makes him "unfit to clean toilets" in President Barack Obama's presidential library.

The fiery editorial followed a pugnacious tweet from the president on Tuesday attacking Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., as "a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office "begging" for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them)." A day earlier, Gillibrand had called on Trump to resign over multiple allegations of sexual assault.

@realdonaldtrump -- Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office "begging" for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!

The editorial board called the tweet sexist, arguing that it was "clearly implying that a United States senator would trade sexual favors for campaign cash."

"A president who would all but call Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand a whore is not fit to clean the toilets in the Barack Obama Presidential Library or to shine the shoes of George W. Bush," the editorial said.

"He pours the gasoline of sexist language and lights the match gleefully knowing how it will burst into flame in a country reeling from the #MeToo moment."

It said Trump's first year as president has been marked by an "utter lack of morality, ethics and simple humanity."

The editorial also mentioned that by The Washington Post's count, Trump had made more than 1,600 "false or misleading claims" since he took office, and it cited the president's support of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore despite allegations of child molestations.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment about the editorial. On Tuesday, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders denied that the tweet implied anything sexist. "Only if your mind is in the gutter would you have read it that way," Sanders told reporters.

