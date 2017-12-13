    ×

    Politics

    Watch: Trump makes his closing argument for GOP tax bill

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.
    President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a meeting with congressional leadership in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on November 28, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Getty Images
    President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a meeting with congressional leadership in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on November 28, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    President Donald Trump on Wednesday will argue that the Republican tax reform package currently nearing passage in the House and Senate will boost U.S. economic growth, and deliver to American businesses and families some of the lowest tax rates in nearly a century.

    Speaking at the White House, the president is expected to focus on how sweeping changes to the tax code will impact middle class families. The White House told reporters that Trump will highlight the tax situations of five real families, seated in the audience, to help illustrate his points.

    Also expected to attend the event are approximately 40 Young Republicans and College Republicans, whose situations Trump is also expected to address.