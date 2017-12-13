Watch: Trump makes his closing argument for GOP tax bill

President Donald Trump on Wednesday will argue that the Republican tax reform package currently nearing passage in the House and Senate will boost U.S. economic growth, and deliver to American businesses and families some of the lowest tax rates in nearly a century.

Speaking at the White House, the president is expected to focus on how sweeping changes to the tax code will impact middle class families. The White House told reporters that Trump will highlight the tax situations of five real families, seated in the audience, to help illustrate his points.

Also expected to attend the event are approximately 40 Young Republicans and College Republicans, whose situations Trump is also expected to address.