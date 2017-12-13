Your first trade for Wednesday, December 13

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of General Motors.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Halliburton.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of Tesla.

Guy Adami was a buyer of L3 Technologies.

Trader disclosure: On December 12, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Pete Najarian is long calls AABA, AFSI, AKS, APC, BABA, BAC, BKD, BHP, C, ESV, F, FCX, GOOGL, HD, INTC, JBLU, JD, JPM, MAC, MRO, MSFT, MU, NBR, NUE, OA, ORCL, PANW, SBUX, SCCO, SFM, SPY, T, TRN, WAB, WFC, WTW, XLF, XLV. Pete Najarian is long stock AAPL, BAC, BKE, CMCSA, CSX, DIS, DLTR, GIS, GM, HAL, HUM, IBM, KMX, KO, MRK, MSFT, MU, NKE, PEP, PFE, SNBR, TGT, TPX, UPS, WBA, WDC, WFC. Pete owns TLT puts. Bought F calls. Sold TRN calls. Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BABA, BAC, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GBTC, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, LOW, M, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PHM, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, 700.HK, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, VRX, XLE, XRT. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.