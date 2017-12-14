Airbus CEO Tom Enders reportedly plans to step down in 2019

Airbus' Chief Executive Tom Enders is planning on stepping down at the end of his term in 2019, according to a report from Bloomberg on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the European airplane maker, which is Chicago-based Boeing's main rival, told CNBC "no decision has been made."

The change in leadership would occur as the company is grappling with corruption investigations in Europe and has warned of potential fines as the result of its use of middlemen in airplane sales. In October, it also disclosed that it had uncovered inaccuracies in reports of U.S. arms technology sales.

Enders is part of a high-level shake-up of Airbus executives. Reuters reported Thursday that Airbus' plane-making chief and Chief Operating Officer Fabrice Bregier will step down in February.

Airbus looked outside the company to replace a high-profile executive earlier this year, poaching Rolls-Royce's civil engines division chief Eric Schulz to replace John Leahy, the company's sales chief after his retirement.