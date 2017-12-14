Best investing nuggets from Stanley Druckenmiller's interview on monetary policy, bitcoin, Tesla

"I have given myself a Tesla for my 60th birthday … I don't put Tesla in the Amazon category. They have not proved to me that as a financial model and an economic model it is going to work. But no, I don't ... like to short great products. That's not my deal."
Druckenmiller is chairman and chief executive officer of the Duquesne Family Office. His hedge-fund track record is unparalleled, generating annualized returns of 30 percent during his investment career. He has a net worth of $4.7 billion, according to Forbes.
— CNBC's Kelly Evans contributed to this report.