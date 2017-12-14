Cramer's lightning round: Buy Regeneron, it's not getting the credit it deserves   

Regeneron: "Buy, buy, buy! That company, I think, is doing great things and not getting the credit for it. [CEO] Len Schleifer's doing remarkable things in a lot of different categories."

T-Mobile: "[CEO] John Legere made an acquisition, and frankly, I'm puzzled by it. I like T-Mobile. I did not understand this video acquisition. John, come on this show and explain it to us."

Electronic Arts: "I like EA, but frankly, I think Take-Two is better and Activision Blizzard, an ActionAlertsPlus.com club name, got a big upgrade the other day from Goldman. You should read that report. It's very positive."

Acorda Therapeutics: "No, no, no. It may not be working. When we've got high-quality situations like a Bristol-Myers, like a Merck, like a Pfizer or like an Eli Lilly, we're going to go for those right now."

Owens Corning: "I'm torn here. Why? Because we had [CEO] Mike Thaman on the other day and boy, was the story great. That said, the stock's been up in a straight line, up 66 percent. We're going to wait for more of a pullback. That's too aggressive."