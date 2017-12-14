    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: Buy Regeneron, it's not getting the credit it deserves

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Regeneron: "Buy, buy, buy! That company, I think, is doing great things and not getting the credit for it. [CEO] Len Schleifer's doing remarkable things in a lot of different categories."

    T-Mobile: "[CEO] John Legere made an acquisition, and frankly, I'm puzzled by it. I like T-Mobile. I did not understand this video acquisition. John, come on this show and explain it to us."

    Electronic Arts: "I like EA, but frankly, I think Take-Two is better and Activision Blizzard, an ActionAlertsPlus.com club name, got a big upgrade the other day from Goldman. You should read that report. It's very positive."

    Acorda Therapeutics: "No, no, no. It may not be working. When we've got high-quality situations like a Bristol-Myers, like a Merck, like a Pfizer or like an Eli Lilly, we're going to go for those right now."

    Owens Corning: "I'm torn here. Why? Because we had [CEO] Mike Thaman on the other day and boy, was the story great. That said, the stock's been up in a straight line, up 66 percent. We're going to wait for more of a pullback. That's too aggressive."

    Cramer's lightning round: Buy Regeneron, it's not getting the credit it deserves
    Cramer's lightning round: Buy Regeneron, it's not getting the credit it deserves   

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    REGN
    ---
    TMUS
    ---
    EA
    ---
    ACOR
    ---
    OC
    ---

    Cramer's New Book

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...