Bitcoin futures could reportedly be coming to Germany soon

A German stock exchange operator is reportedly considering the launch of its own bitcoin futures contracts.

Deutsche Boerse executives have been "thinking" about the introduction of futures contracts, German business magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported Wednesday.

"We are thinking about futures, with which private investors and institutional investors can protect existing investments in bitcoin or set for falling prices of the cyber currency," a spokesperson for Deutsche Borse told the publication.

This would make Germany the first European country to provide futures for the cryptocurrency.

A spokesperson for Deutsche Boerse told CNBC that they could not confirm Wirtschaftswoche's story, but said the firm was looking into the asset class "as we always look into new asset classes."

"We reflect both the advantages of cryptocurrency derivatives as well as potential issues that need to be addressed," the spokesperson said.

Such issues included the fact that digital currency technology was "still evolving," the fragility of bitcoin's spot market, a lack of regulation and price volatility.

"As a fully regulated exchange, we need to address all of the above and more, before we can launch products," the spokesperson said.

The futures contracts would be traded via Deutsche Boerse's Eurex derivatives exchange, Wirtschaftswoche said.

So far, U.S. exchange operator Cboe is the only venue to offer such contracts. The CME is lining up to introduce the derivatives, and is set to launch them on December 18.

Experts believe this development will be a major step toward bringing more institutional money into the cryptocurrency.