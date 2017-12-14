Disney CEO Bob Iger: Fox's James Murdoch will help with the transition; future Murdoch role will be discussed

Twenty-First Century Fox CEO James Murdoch, son of Rupert Murdoch, will help Disney with the transition of the Fox assets that Disney agreed to buy, Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger said Thursday.

Iger spoke on "Good Morning America," on Disney-owned ABC, shortly after the media giant announced it would acquire many parts of Fox in a deal worth more than $52 billion in stock.

"James and I will be talking over the next number of months. He's going to be integral to the integration process, and he and I will be discussing whether there is a role for him or not at our company," Iger added.

Iger says the new company doesn't expect to reach the "scale of Netflix quickly," but aims to be a major competitor. Disney plans on creating its own digital platform.

Disney said Iger would remain chairman and CEO through 2021. "I've had one of the greatest jobs in the world," Irger said. "This combination makes it even more exciting."

There had been speculation by media outlets, including CNBC, that Iger could be considering a presidential bid.

"I hadn't made any decisions on what my future was going to be," he said.