    FCC resumes net neutrality meeting after brief security scare

    • The vote on net neutrality rules was broken up by a security threat.
    • FCC commissioners were ready to revoke net neutrality rules before being forced into recess.
    Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai listens during a commission meeting December 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. The FCC is scheduled to vote on a proposal to repeal net-neutrality.
    Getty Images
    A security threat halted a vote on net neutrality rules moments before commissioners were set to vote on the change.

    FCC chairman Ajit Pai was giving his remarks on net neutrality and the vote was expected to happen any moment. Commissioners and visitors were escorted from the room and were told to leave belongings behind.

    A live feed of the event quickly switched to a splash screen after Pai said security was forcing them into recess.

    The commissioners returned to the room after the quick disruption. The cause of the scare is unknown.