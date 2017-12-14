First Look: A cleaning company is looking for someone to run their squeaky clean franchises

Two Maids & A Mop is a residential cleaning company in search of a new director of franchises. Candidates must prove they have the ability to train and manage new franchisees… and to run a lemonade stand. Some impress with standout confidence and communication skills, while others sell themselves short by revealing a bit too much. Who will sweep the boss off their feet and who will be swept away?

Check out a sneak peek above.

The Job Interview All New Wednesdays 10P ET/PT

About "The Job Interview"

New series "The Job Interview" takes an inside look at the world where the words you say, the clothes you wear, and even the expression on your face can mean the difference between success and failure. Each half-hour episode of this observational series brings viewers into the room as a real employer conducts real interviews with real candidates – only one of whom will land an offer.