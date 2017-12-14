If you're spending time with family for the holidays, now might be a good time to talk to them about long-term care.

Those are the findings from a Nationwide Retirement Institute survey of 1,214 adults over age 50. Just over half of those polled said they were worried about becoming a burden to their family members as they age.

More than half of participants with children said that paying for long-term care — that is, care at home, in an assisted living facility or in a nursing home — would likely use up the inheritance they planned to leave their descendants.

Six in 10 said they would rather die than go to a nursing home.

You can avoid possible future family discord by talking about elder care now.

"One of the big takeaways is that people simply aren't having the conversation about long-term care," said Eric Henderson, senior vice president of Nationwide's annuity and life insurance business.

"The call to action is for people to start having the conversation and having it well in advance: What do they plan to do and how will they take care of it?" said Henderson.

Here's why family members should be a part of the process.