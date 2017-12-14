How quickly are our trading and investing behaviors changing?

Robo-investing and free stock-trading apps are re-inventing the way young adults think and feel about investing.

Popular online trading platforms including Robinhood, Acorns, Betterment, and Stash have launched in the past five years, and they're using innovating trading strategies in an effort to capitalize on consumer habits in the digital age.

For example, Acorns is an app that automatically rounds up your purchases and invests the spare change in a robo-advisor-managed portfolio. Stash promotes a positive mindset around investing by encouraging those without deep wallets to put money in ETFs. Robinhood is a trading platform where people can use their online bank account to directly fund a brokerage account, thereby gaining access to publicly traded stocks.