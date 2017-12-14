Apple's most powerful computer ever is now available for purchase

Apple's most powerful computer ever, the iMac Pro, is now available for purchase.



The iMac Pro was announced earlier this year and packs up to 18 processor cores, a 27-inch Retina 4K display, and is the first Mac ever to support virtual reality. The iMac Pro will work with the HTC Vive virtual reality headset.

Apple says the target audience for the new iMac is professionals who need as much power as possible out of their Mac, including video editors who might want to edit 4K and even 8K video.

"iMac is the most popular desktop for our pro users due to its amazing display and elegant design, so we completely re-engineered it to deliver performance far beyond what anyone thought possible in an all-in-one," said John Ternus, Apple's vice president of Hardware Engineering.

It doesn't come cheap, however. The starting price for the 8-core model is $4,999.