Marco Rubio opposes current GOP tax plan; Mike Lee is undecided

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has not yet said she will back the bill, either.

The stances of both Rubio and Lee could change if Republican leaders make tweaks to the bill. They aim to boost the refundability level of the credit and effectively make more families eligible for it.

"Senator Rubio has consistently communicated to the Senate tax negotiators that his vote on final passage would depend on whether the refundability of the child tax credit was increased in a meaningful way," Perez-Cubas said in a statement.

Rubio and Lee pushed Senate negotiators to increase the child tax credit to $2,000 per child in the bill that passed the Senate, from the previous $1,000 and initially proposed $1,650. They still want to expand the measure to allow more working families to qualify for it.

House and Senate negotiators are hammering out a deal on a final tax bill that both chambers hope to pass next week and send to President Donald Trump for his signature. Passing a tax bill by the end of the year is a key goal for Republicans, who want a legislative achievement to promote ahead of next year's midterm elections.

Complicating matters is the health of GOP Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Thad Cochran, R-Miss., who have missed votes this week. McCain is undergoing treatments related to brain cancer. Cochran reportedly had a nonmelanoma lesion removed from his nose but is available for votes next week.

Vice President Mike Pence has delayed a planned Middle East trip amid the Senate's push to pass the tax legislation. He could have to vote to break a tie in the Senate if two Republicans vote against the plan.