    Marco Rubio opposes current GOP tax plan; Mike Lee is undecided

    • Republican Sen. Marco Rubio opposes the current GOP tax plan, while Republican Sen. Mike Lee is undecided on the legislation.
    • If Rubio and GOP Sen. Bob Corker oppose the plan, the GOP cannot afford to lose another vote.
    • Rubio and Lee want to expand the refundability of the child tax credit.
    Two Republican senators are holding out from voting for the GOP tax plan as written, adding uncertainty to the party's push to overhaul the American tax system ahead of an expected vote next week.

    Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., opposes the current legislation unless the GOP expands the proposed child tax credit, spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas confirmed Thursday. Rubio informed Senate leaders of his stance, The Washington Post first reported.

    Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, is currently undecided on the bill and also wants to expand the credit, spokesman Conn Carroll said.

    Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., opposed the Senate version of the plan and has not committed to backing a joint House and Senate bill. If both Corker and Rubio vote against the tax proposal, one more GOP senator opposing it would sink the bill.

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks next to Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) during a news conference to introduce their proposal for an overhaul of the tax code, March 4, 2015 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
    Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has not yet said she will back the bill, either.

    The stances of both Rubio and Lee could change if Republican leaders make tweaks to the bill. They aim to boost the refundability level of the credit and effectively make more families eligible for it.

    "Senator Rubio has consistently communicated to the Senate tax negotiators that his vote on final passage would depend on whether the refundability of the child tax credit was increased in a meaningful way," Perez-Cubas said in a statement.

    Rubio and Lee pushed Senate negotiators to increase the child tax credit to $2,000 per child in the bill that passed the Senate, from the previous $1,000 and initially proposed $1,650. They still want to expand the measure to allow more working families to qualify for it.

    House and Senate negotiators are hammering out a deal on a final tax bill that both chambers hope to pass next week and send to President Donald Trump for his signature. Passing a tax bill by the end of the year is a key goal for Republicans, who want a legislative achievement to promote ahead of next year's midterm elections.

    Complicating matters is the health of GOP Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Thad Cochran, R-Miss., who have missed votes this week. McCain is undergoing treatments related to brain cancer. Cochran reportedly had a nonmelanoma lesion removed from his nose but is available for votes next week.

    Vice President Mike Pence has delayed a planned Middle East trip amid the Senate's push to pass the tax legislation. He could have to vote to break a tie in the Senate if two Republicans vote against the plan.

