FCC's net neutrality reversal is denounced by Silicon Valley, Democrats

Netflix, Amazon and the Democratic Party are among those who vocally decried the FCC's repeal of net neutrality regulations on Thursday.

Netflix tweeted from the company's official account — usually reserved for lighthearted banter with users and praise of its original content — to say the company "stands with innovators, large and small, to oppose the misguided FCC order."

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg posted on her account that "internet providers shouldn't be able to decide what people can see online or charge more for certain websites."

She said the company is ready to work with Congress to ensure equal access to the internet.