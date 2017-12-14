    ×

    Tech

    FCC's net neutrality reversal is denounced by Silicon Valley, Democrats

    • Netflix tweeted from the company's official account to say the company "stands with innovators, large and small, to oppose the misguided FCC order."
    • Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said the company is ready to work with Congress to ensure equal access to the internet.
    • The Democratic Party tweeted from an official account that Democrats would be "fighting back" against the "massive blow to our free and open internet."
    Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai listens during a commission meeting December 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. The FCC is scheduled to vote on a proposal to repeal net-neutrality.
    Netflix, Amazon and the Democratic Party are among those who vocally decried the FCC's repeal of net neutrality regulations on Thursday.

    Netflix tweeted from the company's official account — usually reserved for lighthearted banter with users and praise of its original content — to say the company "stands with innovators, large and small, to oppose the misguided FCC order."

    Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg posted on her account that "internet providers shouldn't be able to decide what people can see online or charge more for certain websites."

    She said the company is ready to work with Congress to ensure equal access to the internet.

    Chief Technology Officer at Amazon, Werner Vogels, tweeted that he was "extremely disappointed" by the move and that Amazon would "continue to work with our peers, partners and customers to find ways to ensure an open and fair internet that can continue to drive massive innovation."

    Google also vowed to work with partners in a statement to CNBC, saying the company will continue to "promote strong, enforceable protections." Here's the full statement:

    We remain committed to the net neutrality policies that enjoy overwhelming public support, have been approved by the courts, and are working well for every part of the internet economy. We will work with other net neutrality supporters large and small to promote strong, enforceable protections.

    Brad Smith, president and chief legal officer at Microsoft, tweeted that an open internet benefits the entire economy.

    And Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky called the decision "wrong" and said a free and open internet is essential to widespread economic empowerment.

    The Democratic Party also weighed in on the Republican push to deregulate the internet, saying it would be "fighting back" against the "massive blow to our free and open internet."

    New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has vowed to sue the FCC over the issue.

