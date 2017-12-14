Older, wealthier Americans are the new renters

"I think it reflects a change in attitude coming out of the housing crash and a greater appreciation for the virtues of renting," said Chris Herbert, managing director of the JCHS. "There had certainly been a bias toward owning being a better choice, and that is something people are weighing more carefully now."

High-income households drove nearly 30 percent of rental growth over the last decade. That, in turn, has fueled development of luxury apartment buildings, especially in major metropolitan areas. Completions of these units averaged 300,000 annually over the last two years, their highest level since the end of the 1980's, according to JCHS.

"Much of this new housing is targeted to higher-income households and located primarily in high-rise buildings in downtown neighborhoods. Given that construction and land costs are particularly high in these locations, the median asking rent for new apartments increased by 27 percent between 2011 and 2016 in real terms, to $1,480," according to the report.

That means households would need an income of at least $59,000 to afford these apartments, which is significantly higher than the median renter income of $37,300.

Jane Fairweather, a Realtor in Bethesda, Maryland, who sells high-end suburban homes, is well-acquainted with the trend. Many of her clients she said, are moving into luxury rentals. They are put off by high prices for condos and seeing less and less value in home ownership.