    Rep. Blake Farenthold will not seek re-election amid sexual harassment allegations

    • Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment, will not seek re-election and retire from Congress at the end of his term, NBC News confirmed.
    • The House Ethics Committee is investigating claims by multiple former staffers that Farenthold engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior in the workplace.
    Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas.
    Tom Williams | CQ Roll Call | Getty Images
    Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, will not seek re-election following allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior, NBC News confirmed Thursday.

    Farenthold has yet to make a formal announcement, but two Republican sources told NBC that top House Republicans have spoken with Farenthold in recent days about the allegations, including House Speaker Paul Ryan.

    The House Ethics Committee recently announced that it had opened an investigation into claims that Farenthold sexually harassed congressional staffers who worked in his office. Two of his former aides, Lauren Greene and Michael Rekola, have spoken publicly, alleging that Farenthold engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior.

    A spokesman for Farenthold did not immediately respond to questions from CNBC