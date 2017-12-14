Rep. Blake Farenthold will not seek re-election amid sexual harassment allegations

Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, will not seek re-election following allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior, NBC News confirmed Thursday.

Farenthold has yet to make a formal announcement, but two Republican sources told NBC that top House Republicans have spoken with Farenthold in recent days about the allegations, including House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The House Ethics Committee recently announced that it had opened an investigation into claims that Farenthold sexually harassed congressional staffers who worked in his office. Two of his former aides, Lauren Greene and Michael Rekola, have spoken publicly, alleging that Farenthold engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior.

A spokesman for Farenthold did not immediately respond to questions from CNBC