Roy Moore rails against US 'immorality' in 4-minute YouTube video

Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore released a video message on YouTube in which he appeared to refuse to admit defeat and railed against "immorality" in the U.S.

Moore looks to have lost the Alabama Senate election race which took place Tuesday. With 99 percent of the vote in, NBC News projected Wednesday that Democrat Doug Jones was the winner with a margin of more than 20,000 votes.

But in an online video on Wednesday, Moore appeared to still be resisting any concession to Jones, insisting that there was still a chance he could win the closely-run vote.

"In this race, we have not received the final count to include military and provisional ballots. This has been a very close race and we are awaiting certification by the Secretary of State," he said in the video.

In the rest of the message, Moore said he was "concerned about the future of our country — both financially and morally." He then continued to speak on abortion, homosexuality, drugs, transgender rights and materialism, saying "immorality sweeps over our land."

"Today, we no longer recognize the universal truth that God is the author of our life and liberty," he said in the video.