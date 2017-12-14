    ×

    Roy Moore rails against US 'immorality' in 4-minute YouTube video

    Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore released a video message on YouTube in which he appeared to refuse to admit defeat and railed against "immorality" in the U.S.

    Moore looks to have lost the Alabama Senate election race which took place Tuesday. With 99 percent of the vote in, NBC News projected Wednesday that Democrat Doug Jones was the winner with a margin of more than 20,000 votes.

    "In this race, we have not received the final count to include military and provisional ballots. This has been a very close race and we are awaiting certification by the Secretary of State," he said in the video.

    In the rest of the message, Moore said he was "concerned about the future of our country — both financially and morally." He then continued to speak on abortion, homosexuality, drugs, transgender rights and materialism, saying "immorality sweeps over our land."

    "Today, we no longer recognize the universal truth that God is the author of our life and liberty," he said in the video.

    "Abortion, sodomy, and materialism have taken the place of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

    Jones is set to be the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in Alabama in 25 years, making Moore's defeat even more spectacular.

    Moore campaigned amid high-profile allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse, which he denies. He said the U.S. political process was being corrupted, but did not say by whom:

    "Even our political process has been affected with baseless and false allegations which have become more relevant than the issues which affect our country," he said, adding: "This election was tainted by over $50 million dollars from outside groups who want to retain power and their corrupt ideology."

    "No longer is this about Republican or Democratic control. It has truly been said that there is not a dime's worth of difference between them. It is about a Washington establishment which will not listen to the cries of its citizenry — and the battle rages on."

    Moore ends the message: "Thank you. Merry Christmas. And may God bless you."