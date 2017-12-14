Proof of US economic health is in the numbers: OMB's Mick Mulvaney 40 Mins Ago | 03:55

Republican tax reform will play a major part in driving sustained U.S. economic growth above 3 percent, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney predicted Thursday on CNBC.

In arguing that baseline and taking a swipe at former President Barack Obama, Mulvaney made a pointed pitch to millennials that the Trump administration will usher in prosperity like they've never seen as working adults.

"If you're under the age of 30, you've never had a job as an adult in this country when the economy is healthy," Mulvaney told "Squawk Box." "The things you can do as a young person when the economy is growing and healthy is dramatically different than the previous administration."

While pointing to the 3.1 percent advance in second-quarter gross domestic product and the 3.3 percent gain in the third quarter's second of three revisions, he predicted more of the same for the fourth quarter.