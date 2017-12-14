Watch: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks as GOP inches closer to passing tax plan

[The stream is slated to start at 10:45 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference Thursday as Republicans move closer to passing their plan to overhaul the American tax system.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is set to separately speak to reporters shortly after Pelosi.

On Wednesday, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch said he believed House and Senate Republicans reached a tentative deal on a final tax bill that reconciles separate plans passed by the chambers. They hope to pass their legislation by the middle of next week.