    Chamath Palihapitiya eases back on earlier Facebook criticism, saying it 'is a force for good'

    • Chamath Palihapitiya walked back his comments on social media and praised Facebook, his former employer.
    • The former Facebook executive's comments drew a pointed response from Facebook earlier this week.
    Chamath Palihapitiya clarified critical comments he recently made about social media, and praised his former employer, Facebook, after a somewhat pointed exchange earlier this week.

    "My comments were meant to start an important conversation, not to criticize one company -- particularly one I love," Palihapitiya wrote in a Facebook post Friday.

    The former Facebook executive's comments — including that social media was confusing truth with popularity and ripping apart the fabric of society — drew a pointed response from Facebook earlier this week saying the company has grown since Palihapitiya last worked there six years ago.

    "Facebook has made tremendous strides in coming to terms with its unforeseen influence and, more so than any of its peers, the team there has taken real steps to course correct," Palihapitiya said.

    Here's Palihapitiya's full statement:

