Deutsche Bank was asked for information potentially linked to Michael Flynn: WSJ

German lender Deutsche Bank was asked for information about transactions that might be linked to President Donald Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The request was made as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into ties between Trump and the Russian government.

Flynn pleaded guilty Dec. 1 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with then Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and other foreign officials and has since been cooperating with the special counsel's office.

An attorney for Flynn did not respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

Deutsche Bank, which also did not respond to a request from CNBC, told the Journal that it "takes its legal obligations seriously and remains committed to cooperating with authorized investigations into this matter."

A number of news outlets reported Dec. 5 that the special counsel had issued a subpoena to Deutsche Bank related to the president and his associates.

The president's attorney Jay Sekulow denied that any subpoena had been issued related to the president. Handelsblatt, the German newspaper which first broke the news, stood by their story.

Federal and congressional investigators have issued subpoenas to Flynn and his associates for information about his dealings with foreign officials. Flynn is also the subject of a Pentagon probe into an undisclosed trip he took to Russia in 2015.

The special counsel's office declined to comment to CNBC.

