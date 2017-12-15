Flying is expensive, so these airports will give you goodies for free

Flying during the holiday season can be stressful and expensive once all the costs are added up. Those include items like car service (or long-term parking), ticket prices, baggage fees, food and drinks before your flight.

With that in mind, many airports in the U.S. and abroad offer a wide variety of free amenities. Some are available year-round, while others may be tied to a certain season or event. CNBC recently took a look at a few travelers can take advantage of as they gear up for the Christmas travel season:

Free phone calls