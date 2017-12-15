Goldman: Earnings from these retailers, including Best Buy and CarMax, will surge under GOP tax plan

Goldman Sachs believes retail stocks will be big winners of the tax overhaul.

The current dealfeatures a corporate tax rate reduction to 21 percent from 35 percent, starting in 2018, and a top individual rate of 37 percent, CNBC and other outlets reported.

"Tax reform legislation has now passed both chambers of Congress. While the final shape of the legislation is still in flux, our economists expect a conference agreement and enactment by year-end," Goldman analyst Matthew Fassler said in a note Friday. "Based on the current proposals, we expect that most retailers in our coverage would emerge as net beneficiaries."

The retail sector is underperforming the market this year. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF is roughly flat year to date through Thursday versus the S&P 500's 18.5 percent return.

Fassler noted that U.S. retailers generate most of their sales domestically, so the significant reduction of the corporate tax rate will have a large positive impact for the sector's earnings.

For investors who want to trade on tax reform being implemented, here are 10 retail companies Goldman says will benefit the most in terms of profits: