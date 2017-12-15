Holiday shoppers are feeling generous this year, retail sales are poised for big gains

According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, U.S. retail spending is up 3.6 percent between Nov. 1 and Dec. 9 from the same period in 2016. E-commerce sales are up 16.3 percent since November.

What's more, Mastercard SpendingPulse projects 2017 will see the strongest holiday season sales growth since 2010, potentially surpassing 5 percent year-over-year growth.

SpendingPulse figures are based on aggregated sales activity in the Mastercard payment network, coupled with survey-based estimates for other payment forms.

When it comes to category strength, Mastercard says home-related purchases are leading the way. While not typically thought of as a gift, home improvement-related sales are up 11.6 percent and home furniture and furnishings are up 3.5 percent over 2016 holiday levels.

The early doorbuster deals from such retailers as Best Buy, Kohl's and Target look to have captured shoppers' early dollars and attention. Mastercard said the first three weeks of November saw a significant spending increase over last year, particularly the week ending on Nov. 11.

Spending patterns are showing the typical "lull" period in early to mid-December. Another big shopping surge is expected in the final week before Christmas.