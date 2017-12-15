Jared Kushner's legal team is seeking a crisis PR firm: Report

Lawyers for President Donald Trump's senior advisor Jared Kushner have called at least two crisis public relations firms in the past two weeks, according to The Washington Post.

The president's son-in-law has been the subject of enormous amounts of press coverage as congressional and federal investigators ramp up their probes of the president's alleged ties to Russia.



Kushner's attorney Abbe Lowell told the Post that he was seeking a firm that handled high-profile clients that receive press attention, and cited the Post's inquiry as an example of why such a firm is needed.

Kushner is reportedly a subject of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, though the special counsel's office does not comment about its investigation outside of official court documents.

In one court filing, Mueller alleges that a "very senior" Trump official directed former national security advisor Michael Flynn to contact foreign officials during the Trump transition. NBC News later reported that the senior official was Kushner.

Lowell did not respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

Read the full report at The Washington Post.