    P&G appoints Nelson Peltz to board effective March 2018

    Procter & Gamble announced Friday that it will add Nelson Peltz to its board of directors, effective March 1.

    The company said in a statement that it is adding the activist investor even though he did not win enough votes.

    P&G said it has had constructive conversations with Peltz about a board seat as well as "strategic choices to transform P&G and deliver better results."

    The company said both sides agreed that P&G is "NOT predisposed to taking on excessive leverage, or substantially reducing R&D spending, or advocating for a break-up of the Company, or moving the Company out of Cincinnati."

