Samsung will reportedly unveil its new Galaxy S9 flagship smartphone in February

Samsung will unveil its new flagship Galaxy S9 smartphone in February, according to Bloomberg.



The device will follow Samsung's popular Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, which were unveiled in March of last year.

Samsung typically takes the wraps off of its new Galaxy S devices during the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, which runs between February 26 and March 1 this year, though it decided to launch its Galaxy S8 devices at a separate event in New York City in 2017. It's unclear where it will announce the phones this year, but the timing lines up with its traditional launches.

Bloomberg said Samsung is planning to sell the phones beginning in March. Launch timelines can vary by country, however, and plans can shift down to the last minute. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus launched in April of last year.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

