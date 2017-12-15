Trump says he doesn't want to talk about pardons for Flynn yet: 'We will see what happens'

President Donald Trump said Friday that he did not want to discuss pardons for his former national security advisor Michael Flynn — "yet."

"We'll see what happens," he told reporters ahead of a speech to graduates of the FBI's National Academy for law enforcement managers. "Let's see, I can say this: when you look at what's gone on with the FBI and the Justice Department, people are very, very angry."

Flynn pleaded guilty on Dec. 1 to lying to FBI agents. He is the first Trump White House official to officially get charged with a crime in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

Flynn, who is cooperating with investigators looking into ties between Trump's top advisors and the Kremlin, is the closest link to the president to be flipped by law enforcement.

Trump has touted his ability to pardon aides in the past.

"While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us," he wrote in a July post.

The Washington Post reported that Trump's lawyers were exploring the limits of the president's pardon authority over the summer. The president's attorney John Dowd called that report "nonsense."