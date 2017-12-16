Walt Disney, which could soon be the undisputed king of Marvel Comics movies, might find itself wrestling with the old maxim: Heavy is the head that wears the crown.

Disney's pending deal to buy Twenty-First Century Fox is no doubt a coup. Disney, which owns Marvel Entertainment, currently has the film rights to most of the Marvel comics universe, including characters like Iron Man, Captain America and Thor.

The deal would give it control of Fox's X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises, allowing Disney to bring the characters into its massively successful series of interconnected superhero films.

But the pending acquisition also comes at a time when Marvel Studios and Fox have steered the superhero genre in different directions. Both of those creative paths led to movies that are wildly popular with fans, presenting something of a strategic conundrum for Disney as it seeks to merge the two worlds.