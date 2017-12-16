GOP tax bill expands medical expense deduction for two years

The bill might be voted on as early as next week in both the House and Senate. If both chambers pass the final version, the measure will head to President Donald Trump for his signature.

People age 65 and older already have been using the lower threshold for years: Before the Affordable Care Act of 2010, all taxpayers used the 7.5 percent amount. The health care reform legislation raised the threshold to 10 percent for everyone in 2013 except that group of older taxpayers.

The exclusion, however, was scheduled expire after tax year 2016, meaning the tax bill effectively extends it for two years and allows younger taxpayers to take advantage of it.

While the medical-expense deduction is one of the few tax breaks for individual taxpayers retained in the bill, it's important to remember it's only available to those who itemize. And for itemizing to make financial sense, the value of all your deductions need to exceed the standard deduction.