Power restored at Atlanta airport after outage grounded hundreds of flights 11:23 AM ET Mon, 18 Dec 2017 | 00:52

Power has been restored to the world's busiest airport in Atlanta after an outage caused travel chaos for passengers, with more than a thousand flights canceled during the power cut.

A power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport grounded operations on Sunday, stranding thousands of passengers. The outage lasted nearly 11 hours before power was finally restored around 11:45 p.m. E.T.

The disruptions continued on Monday with more than 400 flights canceled to or from the Atlanta airport. Airlines canceled 1,183 flights on Sunday, according to plane-tracking website FlightAware.

During the outage, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop on flights, meaning planes are held at their departure points. Planes also were not departing the airport. The airport handles some 275,000 passengers a day.

Travelers posted photos on social media of fellow passengers sitting on the airport floor, dark departure halls, and staircases that were brought up to planes to disembark passengers after the electricity outage prevented the use of gates and jet bridges.