The Amazon Echo Spot is my new favorite Echo

The Amazon Echo Spot, which launches on Tuesday, is now my favorite Echo.



That's a tall order, since I'm fond of the new Echo and Echo Show. But, with its miniature display, camera and the same smarts as every other Echo, it's perfect for any room and especially convenient for travel.

At $129, it's also priced well below the $230 Echo Show — the only other such device with a display.

It isn't perfect, but it's darn near close.

Here's what you need to know.